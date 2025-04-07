Daddy Lumba To Tour USA, Canada

Daddy Lumba

Celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Daddy Lumba, is billed to tour the United States of America (USA) and Canada to entertain his fans.

The tour, which is expected to have the renowned musician perform in some selected cities in the USA and Canada, will be one of the biggest to ever hit the two countries from Ghana.

The dates and venues for the tour, which is being organised by TM Entertainmentz, led by CEO Terry Masson, will be announced soon.

The tour, which is aimed at connecting with his fan base, BEATWAVES gathered, is a unique platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture on the USA and Canada music platforms.

As one of Ghana’s finest and renowned highlife artistes who is doing well in the music scene, Daddy Lumba is sure to surprise his fans during the tour with electrifying performances.

He will be performing alongside some selected artistes whose names are expected to be unveiled soon.

The Daddy Lumba tour promises to be an extraordinary celebration of highlife music, bringing back the classic rhythms and soul-stirring melodies that have shaped Ghanaian music for generations.

Known for his timeless hits and electrifying stage presence, Daddy Lumba is expected to treat fans with his classic songs such as ‘Aben Wo Ha’, ‘Sika Asem’, ‘Theresa’, ‘Anidaso’, and ‘Ohia Asomdwe’, among others.

Music fans who will attend any of the shows during the tour will have the opportunity to interact with Daddy Lumba.

The USA and Canada tour will offer the perfect opportunity to celebrate love while enjoying the timeless music of one of Ghana’s greatest music legends.

The tour seeks to pay homage to the highlife music legend who has churned out good hits on the Ghanaian music scene for the past decades.

Daddy Lumba, whose evergreen songs are still hitting the airwaves, has won numerous Ghanaian music awards.

By George Clifford Owusu