Drama In Containers

The tale of ‘missing’ containers has taken dramatic turns since news about the conundrum made it to the media landscape.

Poor Energy Minister John Jinapor has had to revise the story for umpteenth times to make it convincing, but not yet as posers continue to present themselves and demanding fresh versions.

His credibility and by extension government’s have suffered irreversible punctures.

Three thousand containers leaving the Port of Tema and same vanishing into thin air sounds like a scene from Arabian Nights.

The National Security Secretariat Abelenkpe Warehouse as final destination of some of the containers is one of the versions of the unfolding story, which has not helped us digest the tale without scratching our heads.

The National Security Coordinator, Osman Abdul-Razak should have resigned from his post were this drama unfolding in other jurisdictions.

Let him engage the Energy Minister so they do not have to be revising their stories often. Such revisions do not help them to achieve their objective of convincing Ghanaians that there is nothing fishy about the story.

That our country has been reduced to an object of derision is an undeniable fact.

The unfolding story about the loss has features of a kaleidoscope, changing continuously by the minute, hour and day, none of which scene is convincing.

Today is Monday and we just wonder what the update would be. Whatever such update, it won’t be bereft of drama and theatricals and unconvincing premises.

The National Security Secretariat and related agencies should bow their heads in humiliation for their omissions and commissions in the tale of the ‘missing’ containers.

We are beginning to think that the National Security apparatus is keeping to its chest information it would rather is restricted for a reason that serves the interest of some political goons.

The pieces of theatricals about how far efforts have ostensibly gone in the search for the ‘missing’ containers are part of information management by the National Security apparatus.

The drama, theatricals and indeed suspense are just too consistent, and we plead that the conclusion is served Ghanaians without further ado.

The person responsible for the setting should quickly end it so the suspense can be curtailed.

Landlocked Sahelian countries using our ports for their imports should be following the development with rapt attention. Is the Ghanaian port they have patronised for many years now safe for their imports as the new government is economical with honesty and veracity?

Scholars of maritime management should be interested in this cock-and-bull story as it presents a clear case of state agencies’ complicity in the diversion of a whopping 3,000 containers of wares belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), a state agency.

It is irritating to observe the blame-game which the loss has ignited.

Questions have emerged about persons in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), then in opposition, who were awarded the contract for the importation of the ‘missing’ wares under review.

The loss of the containers is as shady as the then opposition elements, now in government, who were alleged to have been given the nod to import the items, which gives another aspect to an already murky subject.

We might be a long way from breaking this jinx of lost three thousand containers.

Under an NDC government, anything can happen including the loss of three thousand containers from the Port of Tema.