KiDi Set To Thrill Fans With New Album

Award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in the local music scene as KiDi, has announced plans of releasing his third album titled ‘Where Do We Go From Here’ soon.

This would be KiDi’s first release of the year, and it would undoubtedly satisfy Ghanaian and international music fans.

While details about the album’s full tracklist remain under wraps, KiDi hinted at the presence of “amazing features” and “amazing records,” promising fans a high-quality body of work and a masterpiece production.

He is known for hit songs such as ‘Touch It’, ‘Blessed’, ‘Thunder’, ‘Enjoyment’, ‘Odo’, and ‘Adiepena’.

His single, ‘Lomo Lomo’ featuring Black Sherif, which is off the upcoming album, is still making waves on the charts.

KiDi gained prominence in 2017 with the release of ‘Say You Love Me’, and at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards, he was awarded highlife Song of the Year for his popular song ‘Odo’.

KiDi, who since signing on to Lynx Entertainment has released two albums and a number of singles, released his first album ‘Sugar’, in 2019.

He won Album of the Year for his debut album ‘Sugar’ at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 VGMA.

In 2021, he released his second album titled ‘The Golden Boy’, which housed hits such as the viral ‘Touch It’, ‘Mon Bebe’ and ‘Spiritual’ featuring Kuami Eugene and Patoranking.

He has shared the stage with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Wizkid, Patoranking and a host of others.

KiDi shared that members of his team, including notable producers, are working hard to deliver something special, while the official release date is yet to be confirmed.

With a history of successful albums and a dedicated fanbase, KiDi’s new album is set to raise the bar once again in the music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu