Black Queens Defeat Senegal in WAFCON Preparatory Clash

Black Queen players jubilate after the final whistle

Ghana’s Black Queens secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in an international friendly on Saturday at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thiès.

Midfielder Evelyn Badu scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute, expertly heading in a cross from Princess Marfo.

Despite being reduced to 10 players after Anasthesia Achiaa received a red card in the 63rd minute, the Queens showed remarkable resilience to maintain their lead until the final whistle.

The win marks a crucial step in Ghana’s preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), offering a confidence boost ahead of the continental showdown.

Both teams will square off again on Tuesday as part of a nine-day training camp, giving coaches another chance to refine tactics and assess player readiness ahead of the tournament.