Ghana U-15 Boys Win 2025 Mondialito Promise Tournament

Coach Yaw Preko and some players pose with the trophy

Ghana’s U-15 national team has emerged victorious in the 2025 Mondialito Promise tournament, defeating Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-1 in a thrilling final.

The young Ghanaians, led by Coach Yaw Preko, stormed through the group stages with dominant wins, beating Maccabi Petah Tikva 2-0 and Hapoel Tel Aviv 4-0 on Day Two to secure a place in the final.

In a rematch of their opening game, Ghana overwhelmed Maccabi Tel Aviv once again with goals from Robinho Gavi, James Ofori, Ebenezer Adjei, and Abdulai Aziz Issah. The Israeli side managed a late consolation in the dying moments of the game.

Winger John Andor capped an outstanding tournament performance by winning the Best Player award, underlining Ghana’s dominance throughout the competition.