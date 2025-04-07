Nigerian Boxer Did Not Die At Bukom Arena – GBA Clarifies

Gabriel Oluwasegun

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has debunked widespread reports that Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun died at the Bukom Boxing Arena during a bout Saturday, March 29 2025.

GBA Head of Communications, Mohamed Amin Lamptey, clarified that the boxer collapsed in the ring but was alive when he was transported by ambulance to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“He did not die at the arena,” Lamptey stressed. “He was moving in the ambulance, and efforts were made to resuscitate him before he passed away at the hospital,” Mr. Lamptey said in an Interview at Guide Sports Xtra hosted by Ben Osei Bonsu.

The GBA spokesperson described the incident as tragic and called on the media to act responsibly in reporting sensitive issues.

“Some journalists put out unverified stories claiming the boxer died instantly at the venue. That is false and misleading,” he added.

The GBA has assured the public of full cooperation with medical authorities and law enforcement agencies, adding that a postmortem is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

By Wletsu Ransford