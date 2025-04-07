Counseling In Marriage Crucial To Prevent Divorce – Dr. Augustt

Co-founder of the Narrow Path International Ministries, Dr. Evelyn Sefakor Augustt says the high rate of divorce in recent times could be attributed to failure of couples to seek for counselling in their marriages.

Speaking in an interview with the DAILY GUIDE, she said most people would have been able to sustain their marriage relationship if had paid equal attention to the challenges facing them by seeking for counseling as they did prior to their marriage.

She said though most pastors have consistently highlighted on the importance of counseling before marriage, they have however not given priority to the need for couples to seek for counselling in their marriages

According to Dr. Augustt, counselling in marriage is important because many couples only become abreast of their differences after marriage.

She indicated that such differences and challenges that are bound to occur in marriages which may sometimes lead to divorce could easily be resolved among couples if they seek for counselling whenever they are confronted with a problem.

“People have different attitudes and behavior that are likely not to come up while they are courting, the partners may only notice them during the marriage.

It is therefore important that both couple ensure that they seek for counseling on matters affecting their relationship early before it gets into a stage that may lead to divorce”.

“Counseling during the marriage will also improve their level of intimacy, help them to appreciate each others weaknesses, understand themselves better and live happily among themselves”.she added

She also urged people irrespective of their status in life not to hesitate to seek for counselingeven afterpraying totake adecision on an issue.

Dr. Augustt who is also the Managing Director of Trent UK emphasised that there are individuals who could have excelled in their career path or family relationship if they had received some form of counseling from a professional or a minister of the gospel.

“Some people are living on this earth without a clear purpose for their lives, they are confused. They are confused without knowing exactly where they are going and what they want to do with their lives.

Support from a professionalcounselor is the surest way to reduce some of these challenges facing such individuals” she added.

Evelyn Augustt who holds a Doctorate in Executive leadership has provided counsel to many couples who have been able to navigate the complexities of married life helping them to forster unity in their relationships.

She has also inspired many with her prophetic gifts, offering them direction in their spiritual walk, approaching each marital relationship with compassion, understanding and a commitment to the principles of God’s love and truth.

The counsellor also brings a unique blend of spiritual insight and academic expertise to her counselling practice, dedicated to supporting and strengthening marriages within global communities.