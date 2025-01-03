9-Year-Old Girl Dies In Koforidua Pool

A devastating incident occurred at the Tonyx Hotel in Koforidua on Sunday, leaving a family in grief and a community in shock.

Nine-year-old Yaa Serwaa, a pupil of Trinity Presbyterian Basic School, lost her life in a tragic drowning incident at the hotel’s pool.

According to eyewitnesses, Yaa Serwaa had accompanied her father and five siblings to the hotel for a fun-filled day.

While her siblings and other children were swimming in the pool, Yaa Serwaa opted to sit by the poolside and take pictures.

However, in a shocking turn of events, she was later found drowning in the pool, unnoticed by her siblings and other swimmers.

The father, who was responsible for the children’s supervision, reportedly searched for Yaa Serwaa everywhere before being alerted to her presence in the pool.

She was retrieved and rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place at the hotel’s pool and the level of supervision provided by the live guards.

The mother of the deceased, in an interview, revealed that Yaa Serwaa had celebrated her 9th birthday just a month ago, on December 1, 2024.

The police in Koforidua have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Yaa Serwaa’s death, and the hotel management is cooperating with the authorities.

BY Daniel Bampoe