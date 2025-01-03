Govt Settles School Feeding Caterers’ Arrears

In a significant development, the outgoing Akufo-Addo-led government has begun paying overdue amounts to caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme, marking a crucial step towards addressing the long-standing issue of delayed payments.

This move comes after repeated protests and demonstrations by caterers, who have been facing severe financial difficulties due to the government’s failure to settle their arrears.

The Ghana School Feeding Programme, launched in 2005, aims to provide nutritious meals to schoolchildren, particularly in deprived communities.

However, the program has been plagued by delays in payments, affecting the livelihoods of caterers and the quality of meals served to students.

In 2014, the program’s management called on the government to address the issue of late payments, which was jeopardizing the entire program.

Fast-forward to 2024, the situation remained dire, with caterers staging demonstrations and protests to demand payment for arrears spanning two academic terms.

The government’s assurances to settle the debts in August, September, and November 2024 fell through, leaving many caterers skeptical.

However, on December 31, 2024, the government made good on its promise, with payments beginning at around 6 p.m. Nana Amoh Otu Sekyi, the national president of the School Feeding Caterers Association, confirmed that some caterers were able to access the funds on January 1, 2025, thanks to e-switch machines located outside certain banks.

While this development brings relief to many caterers, challenges persist, particularly in rural areas where access to banking facilities is limited.

The delays have had a ripple effect on the caterers and the program as a whole, with many caterers taking loans or using personal funds to ensure meals were provided to schoolchildren.

The caterers are now calling on the government to implement measures ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

They stress the need for a reliable payment schedule to prevent future disruptions.

In a related development, the government has also cleared some arrears owed to caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme, covering the 16 regions of Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe