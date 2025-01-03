Nick Danso Grabs Grand Medal Award For Transforming Ghana’s Trade Facilitation

In a prestigious ceremony at the National Honours and Awards, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Limited, was conferred with the Grand Medal Award by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This recognition highlights Dr. Danso Adjei’s pivotal role in revolutionizing Ghana’s customs operations through the successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) for trade facilitation.

ICUMS, a cutting-edge trade facilitation tool, has significantly enhanced government revenue collection, improved transparency, and increased efficiency at Ghana’s seaports, airports, and land borders.

The system has become a vital tool for over 8,000 trade facilitation stakeholders, streamlining workflows and boosting the country’s economic performance.

Dr. Danso Adjei attributed the success to his team at Ghana Link, stating, “This award is a testament to the dedication and innovation of the entire Ghana Link team. It inspires us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that contribute to the development of Ghana and beyond”.

The Grand Medal Award underscores the broader impact of Ghana Link Network Services Limited under Dr. Danso Adjei’s leadership.

The company has consistently championed the use of technology to improve operational efficiency at Ghana’s ports and borders.

BY Daniel Bampoe