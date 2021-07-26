Malcolm Nuna Drops Remix Version Of ‘Money Man’

Malcom Nuna and Kuami Eugene

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Malcolm Nuna, has officially released the remixed version of his hit song, ‘Money Man’, featuring afrobeat artiste Kuami Eugene.

The remixed song is said to be quite different from anything the multi-talented artiste has released in a while and is sure to take over playlists on the radio scene.

BEATWAVES gathered that it is a very good party song and a timeless danceable masterpiece fit for all occasions.

The song, which promises to rule party joints around the country, is available on all the digital music platforms.

Listening to the lyrics of the song carefully and the kind of message he sends to music fans, one will easily be motivated to sing along.

According to Malcolm Nuna, he had always loved the song and decided to do a remix version to entertain his fans.

He believes that the remixed version of ‘Money Man’ will make an impact because the message in the song is very much related to everyday life issues.

With his style of play, Malcolm Nuna has gained the admiration of many music lovers with his good voice, lyrics and stagecraft.

He is indeed one of the rising stars in Ghana yet to make headlines all over the globe.

Some fans of Malcolm Nuna who had the opportunity to listen to the song have expressed joy over the release of the remixed song, and are looking forward to more hits from the great lyricist.

Coining his own style of doing hiphop/afrobeat music, Malcolm Nuna has introduced what he termed “upper class hiphop/afrobeat” which required that hiphop/afrobeat songs should be done with the best of standard.

Malcom Nuna, who is credited with hit singles such as ‘Staircase’, ‘Here to Stay’ and ‘Make Up Your Mind’, recently released his maiden album titled ‘Hasta La Vista’.

Some of the songs on the album include ‘Blind Love’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Touch And Go’, ‘Money Man’, ‘Baba’, ‘Spintex Life’, and ‘Party’, among others.

Signed to Alkians Entertainment World, Malcolm Nuna is tipped as the next big Ghanaian star and he proves his prowess with the new release.

By George Clifford Owusu