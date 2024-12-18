Man Arrested for Vandalizing Cars at Parliament House

A man has been apprehended by security personnel for vandalizing cars parked at the Parliament House in Accra.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was seen smashing the windscreens and windows of several vehicles parked within the parliamentary premises.

The motive behind the suspect’s actions is yet to be established, but sources indicate that he was arrested and is currently in custody, assisting the police with their investigations.

The incident has raised concerns about the security measures in place at the Parliament House.

The police are expected to provide more details on the incident and the suspect’s identity in due course.

A Daily Guide Report