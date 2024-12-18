Kudus Makes CAF 2024 List

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian football sensation, Mohammed Kudus, has earned a place in the CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI at the prestigious 2024 CAF Awards.

The ceremony, held in Marrakech, Morocco, celebrated Africa’s brightest football talents and their outstanding contributions to the sport over the past year.

Kudus is the sole Ghanaian player featured in the elite lineup, a testament to his remarkable form for both club and country.

His stellar performances for West Ham United and the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, particularly at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, were pivotal in securing him this honour.

The midfielder dazzled fans with his extraordinary goals and decisive contributions throughout the tournament, although the Black Stars failed to advance past the group stage.

Joining Mohammed Kudus in the star-studded CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI are African football icons Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Ademola Lookman, among others, showcasing the depth of talent across the continent.

𝐂𝐀𝐅 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐗𝐈:

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Chancel Mbemba, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Sofyan Amrabat, Franck Kessié, Yves Bissouma

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman