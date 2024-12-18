Bournemouth, West Ham Clash End In Chaos

Bournemouth’s Enes Ünal equalised with a stunning free-kick as the hosts earned a 1-1 draw after West Ham’s Lucas Paquetá scored a late penalty for what looked the winner in a Premier League clash of missed opportunities on Monday.

Bournemouth substitute Tyler Adams handled Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross in the area and Paquetá stepped up in the 87th minute to convert from the spot to give his side the lead.

But within three minutes the home side were level as Turkish forward Ünal rifled in a 30-metre free-kick that left goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who had been excellent, with no chance.

Bournemouth move up to sixth in the standings with 25 points, while West Ham stay 14th with 19 also from 16 games.

Bournemouth had 29 attempts at goal, their record for a Premier League game, and West Ham a respectable 16. The total of 45 was the most of any Premier League game this season, though between them the two teams managed only 12 on target.

“We will take the positives with some big games coming up over the festive period,” Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie said. “We are getting into good positions and (29 shots) is a good stat to have in the Premier League. On another night we might have had two or three goals.”

West Ham’s Polish keeper Fabianski will be 40 years old in April, but showed he has lost none of his reflexes with stunning stops from Dango Ouattara and Evanilson in either half.