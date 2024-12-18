Ronaldo Plans Brazil Football Take Over

Brazil legend, Ronaldo, has announced he will run for the presidency of the country’s football association and wants to “recover the prestige” of the national team.

The 48-year-old, who was capped 98 times, will run as a candidate to replace current Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Brazil, record five-time winners of the World Cup, last won the competition in 2002 and have not progressed further than the quarter-final stage since.

“For many decades, Brazilian football has always been the escape route for the Brazilian people when they faced daily problems,” Ronaldo told Globo Esporte.

“This was the fuel of the Brazilian people and today we see a total lack of interest from the population in the national team.

“Among hundreds of things that motivate me to become a candidate for president of the CBF is to recover this prestige and respect that the national team has always had and that no-one else has today.”

Rodrigues’ term runs until March 2026 and the presidential elections must take place in the 12 months before then.

Ronaldo, a World Cup winner in 1994 and 2002, is second on the competition’s all-time top scorer list behind Germany’s Miroslav Klose with 15 goals in 19 appearances.