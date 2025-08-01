Man Crushed To Death At Ejisu

The deceased covered with a cloth

A tragic industrial accident at a company yard in Ejisu has claimed the life of a man identified only as “Alligator,” who was assisting in the loading of a bulldozer onto a low-bed trailer.

According to eyewitnesses, the unfortunate incident occurred when the trailer, on which the deceased was standing to help guide the loading process, reportedly suffered brake failure. In the chaos that followed, he lost his balance, fell, and was fatally crushed beneath the heavy machinery.

“He was just trying to help, as he always does,” said a visibly shaken colleague. “We were all having a good day until this happened.”

Personnel from the Ejisu District Police Command responded swiftly to the scene and transported the body to the Ejisu Government Hospital morgue.

Authorities have since launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether safety protocols were adequately followed.

The incident has left co-workers and members of the local community in deep shock, reigniting concerns about workplace safety, particularly regarding the condition and maintenance of heavy-duty equipment.

By David Afum, Ejisu