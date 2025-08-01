Man Grabbed With Illicit Drugs

A 27-YEAR-old man has been arrested by the Nkawie Divisional Police in the Ashanti region for possessing quantities of illicit drugs.

Suspect, Yeboah Augustine, who was a passenger in a commercial car on Thursday, July 31, 2025, had reportedly concealed the illegal items in a rubber bag.

But some officers of the Nkawie Divisional Police, who were vigilant, patrolling the Wioso highway, managed to apprehend Yeboah and seized all the illicit drugs, including Tramadol.

The DAILY GUIDE has spotted a statement from the Nkawie Divisional Police, which confirmed the arrest and indicated that the suspect is in custody assisting with investigations.

According to the Nkawie Divisional police, Yeboah has since been cautioned, disclosing that the suspect would be sent to the court in the coming days.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi