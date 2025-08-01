MTN Ghana Engages Stakeholders in Volta Region

The stakeholders and MTN staff in a group meeting

MTN Ghana, leading telecommunications company, has blamed recent disruptions in call and internet services on rampant fibre optic cable cuts and thefts, which it says are increasingly undermining its infrastructure and service delivery in parts of the Volta and Eastern Regions.

The disclosure was made during the company’s 2025 Media and Stakeholders Forum, held at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho. The event brought together media practitioners, local authorities, and key stakeholders from across the region to engage in dialogue on MTN’s operations, challenges, and development agenda.

Network Operations Engineer for MTN Ghana, George Hunorkpa, stated that between 70 to 80 percent of recent network interruptions were due to fibre-related issues. He attributed the damage largely to the activities of road contractors, property developers, and other construction professionals, whose heavy machinery often severs critical fibre infrastructure.

“Despite continuous engagements with relevant associations, these incidents persist, and it’s disheartening,” he said.

He emphasised that fibre optic cables are now classified as national security infrastructure and called on authorities, contractors, and the public to help safeguard them.

Mr. Hunorkpa further revealed that cable theft, mostly carried out by individuals posing as scrap metal dealers, has become a growing concern.

These criminals reportedly target cell sites under cover of darkness typically around 1am cutting cables and stealing essential equipment such as batteries and fuel, resulting in severe disruptions to mobile and internet services.

Citing a recent incident in Kpeve and another in Anyirawasi, he noted that surveillance footage had captured suspects attempting to evade detection.

“Once we see sector one signal going off, we dispatch engineers. Sometimes we scare them off, but often by the time police arrive, the criminals are gone,” he saed.

He recounted that a single incident could knock out services in four to five communities, affecting both personal and business communications, and leading to significant financial losses.

He further stated that MTN Ghana has stepped up security measures across affected zones. These include real time network monitoring systems, rapid response deployments, and closer collaboration with security agencies.

The company also appealed to community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around its infrastructure.

Beyond addressing operational threats, the forum highlighted MTN’s broader contributions to the region. Discussions focused on digital transformation, innovation, and social responsibility initiatives in health, education, and economic empowerment. MTN executives emphasised the company’s commitment to regional development, including ongoing infrastructure investments and support for local communities.

From Daniel K Orlando, Ho