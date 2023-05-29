Mfantsipim Boy Wins Cape Coast GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Race

Owusu Ansah (5th L), representatives of GNPC and the winners of the men’s senior category on the podium
Mfantsipim’s School young sensation, Joseph Andoh, demonstrated brilliance to emerge tops in the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human race seniors 100 meters dash in Cape Coast on Saturday.
The well-organised event, courtesy Reks Brobby, founder of the Ghana’s Fastest Human project, attracted massive student participation from popular schools and colleges in the Central and Southern regions.
The winner’s consistency in recent seasons saw him running a good time of 10.25s and was followed by Bokpim Mustapha Alufar, LCAC/UG, Greater (10.31s) and Iddrisu Musah, GAF, Western (10.51s); all recorded in hand time.
UPSA’s Deborah Acheampong, Greater Accra (11.63s) finished first in the female seniors category, followed by Naseera Quansah, Mfantseman Girls SHS, Central Region (11.75s) and Pomaavmaeiam Domfe, Greater Accra (11.97s).
The competition is being sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Wrenco, Sports Equity Lab, Kriate Lync, Global Media Alliance and GCB Bank.
The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023, African Games also supported the event.
Deputy Chairman of the LOC, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, commended the athletes for showing high level of sportsmanship.
Below are the full results
U-15 – Boys
1st. Jonathan Ofori
2nd. Francis Kudjoe
3rd. Harrison Adjei
U-15 – Girls
1st. Sarah Nkansah
2nd. Mabel Aidoo
3rd. Stella Tetteh
U-18 – Boys
1st. Francis Fantevi
2nd. Kingsley Nyarko
3rd. Michael Mensah
U-18 – Girls
1st. Diamond Kusime
2nd. Phileomena Quaicoo, Adiembre
3rd. Sandra Essah
Seniors – Male
1st. Joseph Andoh
2nd. Bokpim Mustapha Alufar
3rd. Iddrisu Musah
Seniors – Female
1st. Deborah Acheampong
2nd. Naseera Quansah
3rd. Pomaavmaeiam Domfe
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum