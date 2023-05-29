Mfantsipim Boy Wins Cape Coast GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Race

Owusu Ansah (5th L), representatives of GNPC and the winners of the men’s senior category on the podium

Mfantsipim’s School young sensation, Joseph Andoh, demonstrated brilliance to emerge tops in the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human race seniors 100 meters dash in Cape Coast on Saturday.

The well-organised event, courtesy Reks Brobby, founder of the Ghana’s Fastest Human project, attracted massive student participation from popular schools and colleges in the Central and Southern regions.

The winner’s consistency in recent seasons saw him running a good time of 10.25s and was followed by Bokpim Mustapha Alufar, LCAC/UG, Greater (10.31s) and Iddrisu Musah, GAF, Western (10.51s); all recorded in hand time.

UPSA’s Deborah Acheampong, Greater Accra (11.63s) finished first in the female seniors category, followed by Naseera Quansah, Mfantseman Girls SHS, Central Region (11.75s) and Pomaavmaeiam Domfe, Greater Accra (11.97s).

The competition is being sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Wrenco, Sports Equity Lab, Kriate Lync, Global Media Alliance and GCB Bank.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023, African Games also supported the event.

Deputy Chairman of the LOC, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, commended the athletes for showing high level of sportsmanship.

Below are the full results

U-15 – Boys

1st. Jonathan Ofori

2nd. Francis Kudjoe

3rd. Harrison Adjei

U-15 – Girls

1st. Sarah Nkansah

2nd. Mabel Aidoo

3rd. Stella Tetteh

U-18 – Boys

1st. Francis Fantevi

2nd. Kingsley Nyarko

3rd. Michael Mensah

U-18 – Girls

1st. Diamond Kusime

2nd. Phileomena Quaicoo, Adiembre

3rd. Sandra Essah

Seniors – Male

1st. Joseph Andoh

2nd. Bokpim Mustapha Alufar

3rd. Iddrisu Musah

Seniors – Female

1st. Deborah Acheampong

2nd. Naseera Quansah

3rd. Pomaavmaeiam Domfe

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum