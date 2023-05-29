Bayern Pip Dortmund To Dramatic Bundesliga Title…Fires CEO, Director

Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga title for an 11th consecutive season after a dramatic final day that saw Dortmund crumble under pressure and draw at home to Mainz.

Dortmund entered Saturday’s decisive final match two points clear of Bayern, but Edin Terzic’s side were stunned in a 2-2 draw following a disastrous first half that saw Mainz go two goals ahead and forward Sebastian Haller miss a penalty.

Meanwhile, Bayern travelled to Cologne and went ahead inside 10 minutes thanks to an early goal from winger Kingsley Coman.

A late penalty from Cologne midfielder Dejan Ljubicic looked to cause more late drama — with the title heading to Dortmund as it stood. However, Bayern forward Jamal Musiala netted on 89 minutes to seal a memorable 2-1 victory.

Dortmund scored a stoppage-time equaliser through Niklas Sule but had just seconds to chase a winner, with the final whistle confirming Bayern’s 33rd German top-flight title.

It has been a turbulent campaign for the German club as they switched managers during the season, but the March arrival of Thomas Tuchel managed to steer Bayern to yet another league triumph as they continued their decade-long dominance.

Sadly, Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title celebrations were quickly overshadowed by the fallout from the club’s decision to fire former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić from their positions as top executives.