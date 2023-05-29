Kofi Kinaata Set To Tour USA, Europe

HIGHLIFE artiste, Kofi Kinaata, is set to tour the United States of America (USA) next month to promote his music, brand and upcoming projects.

The tour is aimed at connecting with his fan base, and to thrill them with hit songs. He will also use the tour to promote Ghanaian highlife music as well as his works and brand.

The ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker will be performing in some selected cities including California, Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Massachusetts, Washington DC, Arizona, Michigan, and Virginia.

Music fans who will attend any of the shows during the tour will have the opportunity to interact with Kofi Kinaata.

In addition to the USA tour, Kofi Kinaata will also tour some European countries to perform for his fans who have supported him over the years.

“I’m practicing with a band to perfect my performance. I am eagerly anticipating the tour and everything is on track for next month. I’ll be visiting certain US states for the first time, and I can’t wait to get there,” he remarked.

Kofi Kinaata, who is one of Ghana’s finest highlife artistes who is doing well in the music scene, is sure to surprise his fans in the USA with electrifying performances.

Born Martin King Arthur, the four-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year is noted for his Fante rap and freestyle, and therefore known as the ‘Fante Rap God (FRG)’.

Apart from his rap prowess, he has grown into a very good singer, taking the highlife genre by storm.

Kofi Kinaata is known for songs such as ‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘Confession’, ‘Behind The Scenes’, ‘Sweetie Pie’ and the latest one, ‘Thy Grace’.

He has done collaborations with artistes such as Sakodie, Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy, Jayso, Becca, Kwesi Arthur and a host of others.

His hit song, ‘Things Fall Apart’, released in 2019 topped charts across music platforms, including iTunes Ghana Top 100, Audiomack Ghana Top 20 and Boomplay AfroBeats charts for weeks.

