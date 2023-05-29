Red Panther Signs Two Artistes

Mo Spence and Mr Logic

Popular Ghanaian music talent manager Emmanuel Barnes, known in the music scene as Mr Logic, has signed a recording and management deal with two dancehall artistes, Richard Acheampong aka TIPGY Hiriim and Monique Spence also known as Mo Spence, to record, market, and distribute their works on the global market.

The five-year recording and management deal with Red Panther was signed at a ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

The ceremony attracted media personalities and celebrities such as Bulldog, Sammy Flex, Abeiku Santana, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Counselor Lutterodt and a host of others.

Speaking to the press, an overly elated Mr Logic said, “We initiated the reggae dancehall revolution, so I understand what reggae dancehall and afro-dancehall mean… When I came, I didn’t do reggae dancehall, I did reggae afro-dancehall… When people came on my show, they were singing in Twi, Ewe, and all kinds of dialects, and it made sense compared to those who were trying to sing in patois.”

TIPGY Hiriim is a graduate from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He won the overall dancehall artiste of the year at the Ashanti Music Awards.

He is currently the most popular afro-dancehall artiste from the Ashanti Region. Mo Spence is an afrobeats and afro-dancehall artiste born to both African and Caribbean parents. She is regarded as one of the best female afro-dancehall artistes currently.

Some of the dancehall artistes Mr Logic has groomed and managed include Shatta Wale, the late Vybrant Faya, Jupiter, Epixode, AK Songstress, Mishasha, and Kahpun.