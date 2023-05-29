Dreams Shatter Aduana Dreams

Aduana FC’s dream of annexing this season’s title came crumbling after 0-1 defeat to Dreams FC in Dormaa on Saturday.

The defeat, the home side’s first this season, has forced Paa Kwesi Fabin to admit defeat to the title to Medeama SC, having occupied the top spot for many weeks.

And in admitting defeat to the title, the Aduana coach told Star Times “We are out of title race.”

He added “…no, of course, we are almost out. We are out. It’s an obligation to play the in the (next) two matches, so we will play and see what happens.”

After recess, Dreams’ Ali Huzaif hit the back of the net with a brilliant header to beat Joseph Addo in post.

Aduana currently sit in second position on the league log, four points behind leaders Medeama.

They could end up in third position should Bechem United beat RTU in Tamale (Results was not available at press time).

Aduana face relegation-threatened Nsoatreman for their next match.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum