Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have officially taken the oath office to assume the mantle of leadership of Nigeria.

The Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Tinubu, a former Senator and governor of Lagos State was declared the winner of the February 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Meanwhile, the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has departed the Eagle Square, Abuja, for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, en route to his home town, Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari left the venue immediately Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were respectively sworn-in as President and Vice President on Monday.

Before his departure, Buhari formally handed over flags and other insignia of office to the new president.

Buhari earlier had dinner in the State House Banquet Hall on Sunday with Tinubu and other dignitaries.

The retired Army General had repeatedly said he would retire to his hometown to take care of his cows after his tenure in office elapses.

Buhari will, on Tuesday, in Daura, be hosted to a Durbar ceremony to mark his return and welcome back home.

By Vincent Kubi