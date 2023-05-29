NPP Presidential Race: Bawumia Pick Forms Tomorrow

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary for the 2024 general elections is heating up as seven potential candidates are gearing up to contest the election.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is among those expected to pick up nomination forms tomorrow, while former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, through his agents pickef his forms today.

Other candidates who have already picked their nomination forms include former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimo, and economist Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.

The remaining potential candidates are former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and former Minister of Railways, Joe Ghartey.

The primary election will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Dr Bawumia has been championing the government’s digitalization agenda to spur economic growth, and he is widely respected for his economic prowess and ability to articulate government policies.

Mr Kyerematen, on the other hand, is a household name in the NPP and comes from the party’s stronghold. As the former Minister of Trade and Industry, he engineered the establishment of car assembly plants in Accra.

Dr Akoto, a stalwart of the NPP, is expected to woo delegates with the Planting for Food and Jobs and Rearing for Jobs and Export programmes, which were flagship social intervention programs aimed at reducing import and making Ghana self-sufficient in food production.

Mr Agyarko is also determined to take the party to the next level with his good policies on energy and the economy.

Meanwhile, Dr Apraku’s team believes that his experience is essential to turning around the fortunes of the country. Francis Addai-Nimo’s supporters have also urged delegates to choose a candidate who has not served in the current government.

As curiosity grows on who will earn the party’s nomination, the NPP expects a competitive race with qualified individuals who are willing to fulfill the needs of the nation and transform Ghana’s economic landscape.

By Vincent Kubi