Dorkochina Boat Accident Claims One Life, Others Missing

A boat loaded with passengers sailing from Dorkochina in the Bole District of the Savannah Region to Banda Ahenkro in the Bono region on Saturday May 27, 2023, was involved in a boat accident.

The cause of the accident was attributed to tree stumps in the river.

Mr. Kipo Sulemana, the Bole District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), indicated that two people have so far been rescued; one is confirmed dead, and many others are still missing.

According to him, the search for the missing persons has been intensified to ensure they are found.

Mr. Kipo however noted that none of the passengers on board were wearing life jackets.

He called on authorities to assist communities along the river with life-saving jackets that they can put on whenever crossing the river.

FROM Eric Kombat, Dorkochina