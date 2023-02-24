Migration Partnership Project Launched

The government together with the United Nations Network on Migration (Network) and the European Union (EU) has launched the flagship project, ‘Building Migration Partnerships’.

The project envisages building the capacity of key stakeholders in the migration sector, for effective implementation of the country’s National Migration Policy.

This is expected to lead to a safe, orderly, and regular migration with the goal of making migration work for sustainable development.

It also seeks to strengthen and leverage whole-of-UN expertise to support good migration governance in the country.

Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, in a speech read on his behalf said the country has signed on to the Global Compact for Migration adding that as policy makers, the government is working to put in place measures to manage migration programmes effectively to derive migration benefits for the country’s social and economic development.

“This project is crucial in supporting Ghana’s migration governance. It reflects a true commitment to building migration partnerships which is also geared towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said, in a statement delivered by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Adelaide Anno-Kumi.

EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly said, the project highlights the linkages between migration and all sectors, such as agriculture, finances and health.

“This is why I am glad that it will contribute to building migration-related capacities in the different ministries and in various UN agencies,” he said.

Ghana has made important strides in recent years towards improving its migration policy framework, notably through the development of a National Migration Policy.

In addition to supporting the implementation of this policy, the project will help the government of Ghana achieve the 23 objectives set under the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, through the formulation and development of a comprehensive five-year Plan of Action.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, indicated that the partnership and coordination is the goal for the UN.

“In whatever we do, we must ensure there is a joined-up approach to our actions that leverages all expertise to deliver lasting and sustainable outcomes. This is especially true for cross-cutting issues such as migration. With this project, and through the UN Network on Migration, we can demonstrate our intentional approach to deliver as one and be more responsive to the needs of the Government of Ghana as far as migration is concerned,” he explained.

Prior to the launch, a media briefing was held for national editors and journalists who play a key role in contributing to balanced migration reporting.

