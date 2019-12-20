Minority Makes U-turn, Agrees To Vet Chief Justice Nominee

The Minority in Parliament has made a u-turn on its earlier decision to boycott the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin Yeboah.

This follows Parliament’s decision to reschedule the vetting to Monday, 23rd December 2019.

The Minority had said its decision to boycott the vetting was among other things informed by the limited time between the dates of appointment and vetting.

A press release signed by the Minority leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that the Minority had however reconsidered its decision based on the change in date.

“The Minority in Parliament wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that following further consultations and an intervention by the leadership of Parliament; we have today reached an understanding that makes it possible to reconsider our position and commit to participating in the vetting of the President’s nominee for the high office of Chief Justice.We take note that the public vetting of Justice Anin Yeboah shall now be held on Monday the 23rd of December, 2019 at 9am”.

Ghanaians can expect us to discharge our constitutional duty diligently and thoroughly especially considering our high regard for the eminent office the nominee will be occupying as head of the judicial arm of government if approved.

As we have emphasized earlier, our position on this matter is borne out of respect for our practice and processes without any prejudice whatsoever to the nominee in question.

The Minority will continue to place first the larger interest of Ghana and insist on strict adherence to credible parliamentary democracy.

