Isaac Osei Leaves TOR

ISAAC OSEI, the Managing Director (MD) of Ghana’s only oil refinery, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), is leaving his post.

Confirming his departure to staff members of the refinery at this year’s end-of-year meeting held last Thursday night, Mr. Osei stated, “Let me tell you that this certainly will be my last time serving you as the Managing Director because you know that in life one must move on and I will be moving on in the next few days.”

He was, however, optimistic that the workers would support the incoming Managing Director to succeed, by moving the refinery to the next height.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) of Subin in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region took over from Mr. Kwame Awuah-Darko as the Managing Director of TOR in 2017.

The 67-year-old former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD and one-time Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) started work at the refinery on January 9, 2017 where he managed to revive the refinery, with supply of crude to refine although he had no experience in oil and gas.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema