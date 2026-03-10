MOG Music Aims For UK Concert History At OVO Arena

MOG Music

Ghanaian gospel artiste, MOG Music, is set to make history by headlining a concert at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley in London onAugust 22, 2026.

The concert is billed as a major night of worship and “takeover,” featuring other ministers such as Joe Mettle, Ntokozo Mbambo, Warehouse Worship, Israel Houghton and Emmanuel Smith.

MOG Music recently visited and toured the OVO Arena Wembley in preparation for the event.

The “Back to the Basics” Worship Night at OVO Wembley Arena is poised to draw thousands of worshipers from across the UK and beyond, uniting them in an atmosphere of fervent praise. Fans eager to be part of this historic moment are advised to prepare their hearts, as early bird tickets are slated for release soon. This is more than just a concert; it’s a call to profound spiritual engagement and a collective celebration of faith, led by an artiste whose music has truly transcended borders.

MOG Music’s venture to OVO Wembley Arena is a testament to the growing global influence and impact of Ghanaian and African gospel music. It represents a landmark opportunity for believers to witness and participate in a powerful spiritual movement transcending geographical boundaries.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke