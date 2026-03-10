‘Don’t Be Pressured’ – Xandy Kamel To Aspiring Actors

Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian actress and producer, Xandy Kamel, has warned aspiring young actors in the country not to be pressured by the flashy lifestyles exhibited by some movie personalities, as they get no revenue from the industry.

In a video which has since gone viral, the once upon a time media personality stated that many of the movie personalities are misleading the young generation by exhibiting flashy lifestyles, adding that “even the fans that follow these personalities are richer than them.”

Xandy said with her years in the movie industry, most of these A-list celebrities are living fake lives on social media, hence followers of these celebrities must be careful who they follow.

“Believe it or not, I am the only one who will tell you the truth. You see this movie industry, there is no revenue from it. The fans and followers, most of you are far better than us in life.

“This industry apart from an actor gaining fame from his works, there is no revenue to gain, nothing more, take it from me. If you see actors posting something luxurious, it is either the person is signing ambassadorial deals or has some side business where they derive revenue from.

“Most of them are business caretakers. Be warned not to be pressured to do the unthinkable because the fake life on social media is real,” she said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke