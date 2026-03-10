Flexclusive Returns With ‘I Know’

Ghanaian-born Afropop and Afrosoul artiste, Flexclusive, has released a new single titled ‘I Know,’ a soulful record that highlights the growing influence of African diaspora musicians contributing to the global rise of Afropop.

The new single, produced by renowned Ghanaian music producer Mix Masta Garzy, blends smooth melodies with Afro-inspired rhythms while exploring themes of love, emotional clarity and inner peace.

Flexclusive, who is currently based in Europe, has spent over a decade building his career while maintaining strong connections to Ghana’s music industry. Over the years, he has collaborated with several notable Ghanaian artistes including Bisa Kdei and award-winning rapper Eno Barony, among others. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, the artiste explained that ‘I Know’ reflects the feeling of certainty that comes with genuine love.

According to him, living within the diaspora has influenced his sound and creative direction, allowing him to blend Ghanaian musical heritage with global musical influences. Music industry observers say diaspora-based artistes are playing an increasingly important role in expanding the reach of Afropop and Afrobeats worldwide, introducing African sounds to new audiences while maintaining strong cultural ties to the continent.

Through his music, Flexclusive hopes to contribute to that growing movement by creating songs that resonate with listeners both in Ghana and across the diaspora.

With the release of ‘I Know,’ the artiste continues to position himself within the global Afropop scene while celebrating his Ghanaian roots. The single is currently available on major digital streaming platforms worldwide.