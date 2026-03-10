93 Nigerians Arrested for Fraud, Immigration Offenses at DEVTRACO Estate

The suspects

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested 93 Nigerian nationals, comprising 91 males and 2 females, for alleged involvement in internet fraud and immigration-related breaches.

The intelligence-led operation, spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Newman Akuffo, targeted six houses within the DEVTRACO Estate, successfully rescuing 73 victims who had endured severe torture and abuse at the hands of the suspects.

Items confiscated during the operation included counterfeit US dollars, fake gold bars, 82 laptops, 57 mobile phones, and 17 television sets, among other household appliances being used to support their activities.

Investigations by the GIS revealed that some suspects entered Ghana via unapproved routes, while others overstayed their 90-day visa-free entry.

Further probes continue at the GIS National Headquarters, and the 73 rescued victims have been repatriated to Nigeria. The Comptroller General of Immigration urges all foreign nationals to comply with Ghanaian laws.

The Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694) prohibits recruiting, transporting, or harboring individuals through force, fraud, or abuse for exploitation. Penalties include 5-20 years’ imprisonment (life for child victims or aggravating factors) plus fines. Additionally, under the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573), entering via unapproved routes or overstaying visas is a crime. Convicted offenders face summary conviction, fines, and 3 months to 2 years’ imprisonment.