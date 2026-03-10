‘Israel Not Source Of GHANBATT Missile’

Roey Gilad, Israeli Ambassador

I read in your esteemed editorial that the “source of the missile for now remains speculative”. However, I was surprised to read in the following sentence that “It is highly probable that the Israelis could be responsible”.

For the information of your readers, we would like to state that serious investigations as for the source of the fire are still taking place now by both the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) command.

However, initial investigations of both the IDF and UNIFIL indicates that the Source was NOT an Israeli one.

I will appreciate if you bring this clarification to the attention of your esteemed readers.