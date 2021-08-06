MOG Music ‘YESU’ Ft. Joe Mettle Out

Two-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Male Vocalist of the Year, MOG Music, has released his long-anticipated single featuring award-winning gospel artiste, Joe Mettle.

The song, ‘YESU’ released on Friday, August 6, 2021, adds to the list of songs by the musician who is also the director of music at the Royalhouse Chapel International, Ahenfie.

The much awaited song, written and sung in the Ghanaian Twi language talks about the life-changing experience of those who come to Christ.

Portions of the song state, “I have seen Jesus the son of Joseph, He who gives me life and peace. If I have Jesus I have all things, Jesus the lover of my soul.”

Joe Mettle brings his unique touch to the song and talks about the goodness of the Lord.

Together, the duo bring a whole new worship experience to the Christian community.

The is available on various online digital platforms for download.

MOG music was recently featured on the list of major contemporary and gospel albums.

Already, the likes of Ghanaian heavyweight artists like Sarkodie and Joe Mettle have featured the sensational musician, who is soon to release his new album.

MOGmusic, who is a contemporary gospel singer, songwriter and a pastor, released his first album in 2016 “New Wine” which earned him African Gospel Music awards for songs like “Be Lifted” Nominations for “Album of the Year” and “Discovery of the Year”.

He released a single “Making it Big” featuring Sarkodie.

He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Denzel Prempeh, Jekalyn Carr, Danny Nettey, Nii Okai, Ron Kenoly.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri