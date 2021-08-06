Akufo-Addo Storms Northern Region For 2-Day Tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from today Friday, August 6, 2021 is embarking on a two-day tour of the Northern region.

The President is expected to first call on the King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Naa, Abukari II at the Gbewa palace in Yendi then move to Bimbila to pay a courtesy call on the Regent of Bimbilla,Yakubu Andani Dasana.

President Akufo-Addo will also call on the Chief of Mion, Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu and some other paramount chiefs in the Northern Region.

On Saturday , August 7, 2022, the President is expected to commission a Rice Processing factory at Savelugu, inspect the Tamale interchange project and other ongoing projects to end his tour of the region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale