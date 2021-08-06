Ghana Relay Team For Final

Ghana’s 4x100m men’s relay team yesterday qualified for the final after finishing as one of the ‘fastest losers’ in a time of 38.08s at the Tokyo Olympics.

The quartet broke the national record of 38.12s, which was set at the 1997 World Championships in Greece by – Abu Duah, Emmanuel ‘Koora’ Tuffour, Eric Nkansah and Aziz Zakari.

The team of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Joseph Paul Amoah, finished 5th, ahead of USA, in a hotly- contested race.

Ghana needed 38.18s to reach the final at the Olympics from Heat 1.

Despite not finishing in the top three qualifying slots, the 38.08s was fast enough to see them in the final.

China ended up first in Heat two and were joined by Italy, who had 100m champion Marcell Jacobs on their team. 200m champion Andre De Grasse helped Canada finish in third place.

Germany and Ghana had the fastest non-qualifying times and join the top three from Heat 2 in the final.

The men’s 4x100m final is expected to take place today at 13:50GMT.

From The Sports Desk