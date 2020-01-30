Monthly Salary For National Team Coaches – Ministry

Kurt Okraku – GFA President

Ghana’s Sports Minister Special Aide, Kofi Asare Brako, has confirmed that the ministry has agreed to pay the technical heads of the various national teams.

During last Monday’s meet-the-press in Accra, Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku disclosed that the Sports Ministry had agreed to the proposal made by the FA to pay all the technical handles of the various national teams.

“The GFA President Kurt Okraku and his Executive Council called on the Sports Minister to talk of the development of our football, and on top of the issues was paying the national team coaches,” he said on FOX FM.

“The Sports Minister accepted the proposal so henceforth, all the national team coaches under the new GFA President, Kurt Okraku, the game changer, will be paid every month. Any coach who does not perform, will be sacked, “he added.