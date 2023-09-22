Mr Drew ToThrill Fans At Soho

Mr Drew

The stage is being set for highly gifted Ghanaian musician, Andrew NiiCommey, popularly known as Mr Drew, to excite fans and music enthusiasts with an enthralling musical performance at his upcoming concert.

The concert, scheduled to take place at the Soho Bar inside Marina Mall in Accra on October 14, 2023, is the first intimate event for the multiple award-winning singer in recent times.

Being powered by award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah’s Live Konnect, the event will feature a live band performance. One of the best live bands in Ghana, the Greatest Band, will light up the concert with a memorable and superb performance.

The event would bring together music lovers from all walks of life to celebrate Ghanaian music.With songs like ‘Dw3’, ‘Dw3 remix’, ‘Eat’ featuring Stonebwoy, ‘Later’ featuring Kelvynboy, ‘Let Me Know’among others to his credit, Mr Drew is expected to be on stage for two hours, giving Ghanaians nothing but the best of music.

A number of top artistes are expected to join Mr Drew to perform on the night. Mr Drew – the ‘Case’ hitmaker – is all fired up for this event which promises to be a memorable experience.

Tickets are currently on sale for the concert and the organisers have promised nothing but total fun and enjoyment on the night.

A product of MTN Hitmaker, Mr. Drew captured the hearts of many Ghanaians during the 2017 MTN Hitmaker music reality show, although he missed out on the ultimate prize.

He was also nominated as Unsung Artiste at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019.

An old student of Achimota Secondary School, Mr. Drew started off his career as a dancer and then later pursued music at the tertiary level. He is also into theatre, video editing, and video directing.

Mr. Drew is here to entertain and raise the flag of Ghana high with his amazing stagecraft. He is simply a representation of African music and dance.