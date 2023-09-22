Ga Mantse Delegation At Gbewaa Palace

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

A delegation from the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi last Monday.

The high-powered delegation, led by Nii Abola, bore a message about the funeral of the late Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III for Ya Na Abukari Mahama II.

The delegation was also charged with establishing a bond between the two kings.

It will be recalled that a few weeks ago, the Dagbon King sent a delegation made up of the Pishigu Lana Alhassan Andani and the Sing Lana DCOP Alhaji Seidu Iddi and Tibung Lana Alhaji Abdulai Abukari, Director of Mapping, Lands Commission, to the Ga Mantse’s Palace in Accra.

The delegation went there to commiserate with the Ga State on behalf of the Ya Na and the people of Dagbon following the loss of the queen mother.

The Ya Na, Abukari Mahama II, announced the participation of himself and for that matter Dagbon in the funeral of the queen mother.

The arrival of the Ga Mantse’s delegation at the Gbewaa Palace was a fulfillment of a pledge by the Ga King to send a team to his Dagbon counterpart.

It has also prepared the grounds for periodic engagement between the two kings on matters of national importance.

When the Dagbon King’s delegation visited the Ga Mantse Palace, the Pishigu Lana said it was the wish of the Ya Na to have occasional engagement between them on subjects which are of national importance.

That within a short span of time a delegation has been dispatched from Accra underscores the seriousness of the mutual wish of the two kings.

The delegation from the Ga Mantse’s Palace was made up of Nii Ayikai III, the Paramount Chief of Akamajen, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, Paramount Chief of Abola Traditional Area and Chief Advisor to the Ga Mantse and Spokesperson to the King, Okyeame Laryea III, Ga State linguist and Hans Galloway, the late queen mother’s son.

The rest were Ambassador Parker Allotey, Director of Protocol and Sultan Ahmed Nii Nortey Caesar, President of the Ga Dangme Muslims.

The Dagbon King expressed gratitude to his Ga counterpart and prayed that the bond between them waxes stronger for the good of the country.

A programme of the planned funeral of Naa Dedei Omaedru III was presented to the Dagbon King.

By A.R. Gomda