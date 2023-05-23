MTN GHANA Celebrates Over 500 Mothers

A mother beaming with smile after receiving her gift

MTN Ghana gave a special treat to over 500 women across the country as part of activities to mark this year’s Mothers’ Day celebrations.

A number of mothers were treated to the MTN Movie Mania experience at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi. Other mothers received gifts items such as electronic vouchers from Max Mart and Melcom to shop online.

The celebration continued on May 19th2023 with the premiere of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie at the Silver Bird Cinema at Accra Mall.

Commenting on the celebrations, the Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing at MTN Ghana,. Nana Asantewaa Amegashie, said, “Mothers occupy a special place in the family system, working to ensure that families are well nurtured for the benefit of the entire society. As the biggest family in Ghana, MTN decided to use the Mother’s Dayoccasion to allow mothers to take a break from their daily activities, have some funandenjoy some gifts. We celebrate mothers for their priceless contributions that have contributed to the growth of the MTN brand”.

The beneficiaries of this year’s MTN Mother’s Day celebrations expressed their gratitude to MTN for being thoughtful and recognizing them not just as customers but as mothers making significant contributions to the development of Ghana.

They congratulated MTN for its achievements over the years and especially for their Loyalty Schemes that have kept customershappy.

The MTN Movie Mania is one of the innovative programs that MTN introduced 9 years ago to reward high value customers for their brand loyalty.

It provides customers with free tickets to watch movies at the Silver Bird Cinema at the Accra Mall.

A Business Desk Report