Propak Ghana To Offer Local Manufacturers Unrivalled Opportunities

Afrocet Montgomery, a division of a global exhibition group is set to hold the largest packaging, printing, plastics, and food processing portfolio exhibition in Accra.

Having organized similar shows in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, Propak Ghana, scheduled to take place from June 6 -8, 2023 at the Grand Arena within, the Accra International Conference Centre, is expected to attract over 2,500 visitors and more than 100 brands, both local and international.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, George Pearson, Regional Director – West Africa, at Afrocet Montgomery said Propak Ghana has been designed to support companies and individuals involved across the manufacturing spectrum, by creating an environment where business partnerships can develop and trade exchanges can take place”

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Albert Kassim Diwura, implored Ghanaian companies to utilize Propak Ghana as a vital marketplace for finding cutting-edge packaging options.

“Packaging is important for product display, preservation, and marketability. Packaging today represents a brand’s identity, values, and dedication to quality; it is much more than just a simple protective covering. Exposure to prospective partnerships and collaborations is another important benefit of taking part in Propak Ghana”.

“I implore Ghanaian companies to utilize Propak Ghana as a vital marketplace for finding cutting-edge packaging options. Through this partnership, we can increase Ghana’s export capacity, strengthen competitiveness, and take advantage of the enormous prospects the larger African market has to offer. Let’s collaborate to build a world in which Ghanaian goods are lauded for their excellence, sustainability, and exquisite packaging on shelves in both Africa and outside”, he urged.

Alongside the 3-day exhibition booths and product showcases, there will be an industry leading conference program that will provide insight, explanations and thoughts on the trends and relevant topics faced by the industry today.

These include sessions on circular economy, sustainability and financing options for SME and Multi nationals among others. In total, more than 40 speakers are expected over the three-day program. The full program is available on the event website, which is PropakGhana.com, where visitors can also pre-register free of charge.

A Business Desk Report