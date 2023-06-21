MTN Host 100 Golfers At Celebrity Golf Club

Charles Osei Akoto, Technical Head, Northern Business District, MTN Ghana

MTN has extended invitation to close to hundred golfers to battle for supremacy in this year’s invitational golf tournament at the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono near Tema.

Themed “Our Customer, Our Priority,” the invitational golf tournament gives the company and golfers the opportunity not to only play golf but also to strengthen relationship and exchange ideas while fostering collaborations.

At stake for golfers who will deliver impressive strokes in various categories are fantastic prizes.

Clubs including premier side, Achimota, Tema, Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, Bok Nam Kim, Tafo, Tarkwa, among others are all expected to participate in the 18-hole competition.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum