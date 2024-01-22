MTN Platform Accelerator Awards 4 Startups

MTN Accelerators awardees in a group photograph

MTN Platform Accelerator, made up of Chenosis, MoMo, and Ayoba have awarded four innovative startup firms who leveraged numerous digital platforms to expand their businesses and maximized gains.

The event which took place on Friday, January 20, 2024, in Accra saw Node 8 Hub winning the top most Tech Hub award and took home an amount of Gh¢50, 000,00.

The event also witnessed the likes of Ownaradio, a digital broadcasting radio station that focuses on building broadcast access receiving Gh¢20,000.00 each for winning Best Momo Solution and Best Chenosis Solution.

Waste management and recycling startup service, Wasteman Ghana, also received Gh¢20,000.00 for winning the Expert Choice award.

The four winners emerged from over a hundred startups that applied to the panel of judges for the awards.

Out of that 60 startups were engaged and eventually 20 of the MicroApps were live on MTN Ayoba.

Addressing journalists, Chief Digital Officer, Dario Bianchi, said the MTN Platform Accelerator program aims to bring MTN local startups together on how to use Chenosis, a cross-industry API marketplace.

“This is our third edition. We started with the Ayoba Hacathon couple of years ago, last year we also included MoMo and now this year we decided to call it MTN Platforms and in future we hope to provide even more platform for startups and businesses to grow and shine in Ghana.

Dario Bianchi further assured the startups of MTN Ghana’s commitment in working with them to support their businesses.

“We want to work with them because we need their feedback on how to improve our platforms and at the same time we want to make sure they are using our platforms and all the features and tools we have on them,” he said.

He encouraged all local business operators in Africa to take advantage of the MTN Ayoba MoMo Accelerator platform to digitize their products and services to reach more clients and to meet the prevailing fast-paced digital world.

