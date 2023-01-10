MTN Recognised For Project Management Standards

The MTN Team with the awards

MTN Ghana has been recognised by Project Management Awards for its consistency in employing best project management standards and practices.

At the 4th Project Management Awards held in Accra, MTN Ghana received six awards, the highest number at the event.

The awards included Economic Impact Award, Project Management Company of the Year, Project of the Year – Western Corridor Project, Project Team of the Year – Fibre Project Team, Distinguished Contribution to Project Management and Project Director of the Year.

Chief Capital Projects Officer of MTN Ghana, William Tetteh, won the Project Director of the Year award for the second consecutive time.

William was recognised for demonstrating great leadership and support to achieving project goals and overall contribution to strategic objectives.

The Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, Dario Bianchi, won the distinguished Contribution to Project Management award for his promotion of excellence in project management practices in the digital space, and for constantly educating staff to conform to the project management practices on their digital journey.

Mr. Tetteh thanked the organisers for the recognition and dedicated the awards to his team, all MTN staff for supporting the project teams, suppliers and stakeholders for their immense contribution towards supporting MTN in executing and delivering projects on time and within schedule.

Chief Executive Officer, Selorm Adadevoh, said, “It is exciting to see MTN rewarded for doing the right things. This recognition will enable us to take a step further to ensure all standards and procedures are adhered to the letter.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri