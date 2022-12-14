MTN To Hold Festival Of Nine Lessons & Carols

Adina

MTN Ghana will this Friday, December 16, host this year’s edition of its annual event dubbed ‘MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols’ at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair in Accra.

The event is organised annually to usher MTN stakeholders and customers into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.

According to MTN, this year’s carols service promises to surpass all expectations.

Key artistes billed to perform on the night are Kuami Eugene, Adina, Joe Mettle, Lasmid, Kwan Pa Band, Nana Sei, and El Dunamis.

MTN’s Viva Voices Choir and Adepa Zela will complete the exciting line-up of performers on the night.

To make this event a memorable one, MTN Ghana has also introduced a Family Carols Competition to enable family and friends to get invitations to the event.

All you need to do is to film yourself singing a carol and upload it on social media using the hashtag #Yellowtide22. There will be a special prize for videos that gain more likes or trends.

The much-anticipated occasion is adored by patrons and members of the general public for its superb planning and the staging of numerous seasoned artistes.

The star-studded event will also be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube (MTN Ghana), from 7pm.