Support Economic Recovery Efforts – Danquah Institute

Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko

THE EXECUTIVE Director of the Danquah Institute, Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, has called on Ghanaians to support the government in its economic trajectory considering the current difficulties.

Speaking at an economic forum organised by the institute Friday in Accra, she said though it was incumbent on the government to formulate policies and embark on strategies to help reduce the challenges facing Ghanaians, it was important that citizens supported the government in order to transform the economy.

She stated, “Today, due to our interconnectedness to the global marketplace, and as the impact of external forces on our everyday lives will continue, we are faced with unforeseen challenges of the future and these are not challenges we have asked for as a people. We actually do not relish the situation we find ourselves in, but we are here and together as one, we must strive to build our nation,” she said.

She said the government had not reneged on its efforts to build the country inspite of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Tsiboe Darko stated that Ghana had recorded year-on-year single-digit inflation continuously for 4 years, stabilised the cedi against its major trading partners, among others, even in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She indicated that Ghana was not the only country faced with the effects of both COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war as something was being done about it to prevent the recurrence of harsh situations in future.

The forum, themed: “Restoring Macroeconomic Stability and Sustainable Economic Growth; Our Collective Responsibility,” brought together hosts of resource persons, civil society organisations (CSOs), students, and members of the public to deliberate on how to support government navigate these hard times.”

In attendance was Professor. Eric Assibey, who chaired the occasion, Dr. Owusu Adu Sarkodie, an Economist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwadwo Opoku, also an Economist at the University of Ghana, Development Economist, Dr. Agyapomaa Gyeke-Darko and Dr. George Domfe, among others.

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah