MTTD Impounds 31 Vehicles On The Kpone-Dawenya Stretch

The Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) in partnership with Citi FM/TV crew has again impounded thirty one (31) vehicles for various traffic offences on the Kpone-Dawenya stretch of the N1 highway during an ongoing special exercise conducted on Friday 27th August, 2021 between 3pm and 6:30pm.

This exercise forms part of the Police Administration’s resolve to clamp down on reckless and careless driving as well as the blatant disregard for road traffic regulations by some road users. This is also aimed at reducing road traffic accidents and it’s related deaths, injuries and damage to properties on our roads.

During the exercise, 31 drivers whose vehicles were impounded are being processed for court for flouting several road traffic regulations including disregard for road markings, dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders of the road, unauthorized use of sirens and beacon lights, among others. They will be put before courts within Ashaiman and Tema. Meanwhile, their vehicles are impounded at the Tema Community 25 Police station.

Some of the arrested drivers were driving commercial vehicles, Ministries, Department and Agencies vehicles (MDAs), corporate entities vehicles, and privately owned vehicles.

The motoring public is advised to abide by road traffic regulations at all times to promote road safety.