MUSIGA Elections Committee Meets Aspirants

MUSIGA Elections Committee members in a pose with the aspirants

The National Elections Committee of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has held a meeting with aspirants contesting in the union’s elections for national officers.

The Chairman of the Elections Committee, Peter Marfo, briefed the aspirants on the work done so far in preparation for the elections.

He indicated that so far, they have done some preliminary work towards the reopening of the register and also, preparing the data for the voters register.

He noted that, “We have had meetings with officers of the Electoral Commission of Ghana to prepare for the elections and we have officially written to confirm the election date which is August 8, 2023.”

He then proceeded to brief the aspirants on the various processes towards the elections and assured the aspirants that they are working diligently to ensure that the elections are free and fair.

He informed the aspirants that in compiling the voters register, they would require a representative of each aspirant to monitor the process to ensure fair play.

According to Mr. Marfo, members of the union have been given the opportunity to check on their status from the national secretariat/regional offices between now till June 15, 2023, so that those who need to renew their membership can do so since only duly paid-up members who are eligible to vote will be on the voters register.

He called on aspirants who have not submitted their passport pictures as specified by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to do so over the next two weeks.

The meeting was attended by seven of the eleven aspirants. Also in attendance were some members of the Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee and the National Elections Committee.