Aklerh Collaborates With Jah Lead On ‘Labadi Gyal’

Aklerh and Jah Lead

Talented young female Ghanaian singer Aklerh Ocansey, also known as Aklerh in the music industry, will release her new song ‘Labadi Gyal’ with reggae dancehall artiste Jah Lead on May 15 on the international music market.

Although the song has not yet received radio airplay, the singer is confident that it will become a smash in Ghana and elsewhere.

After it has been released, it is anticipated to receive massive downloads on a variety of digital music outlets, including Amazon and YouTube.

Aklerh, who has been in the music industry for some years now, thinks that working with Jah Lead will undoubtedly advance her musical career.

Music fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration between Aklerh and Jah Lead because both artistes have been creating waves in the music business with their own styles and innovative approaches to music-making.

Aklerh is eager to use her new single, ‘Labadi Gyal’, to enter the international music market.

When the song is released, Aklerh will undoubtedly make a splash on the entertainment landscape this year and looks forward to promoting Ghana internationally through music in the years to come.

Jah Lead’s quiet vocals give the song additional depth and flavour, and it does so in a style that is distinctive to Aklerh, fusing traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary sounds.

‘Labadi Gyal’ is homage to African beauty and culture, with lyrics that celebrate Ghanaian women and their special flair and grace.

The song serves as a tribute to Ghana’s rich musical history and to the country’s ability to produce music of the greatest standard that has a global audience.

By George Clifford Owusu